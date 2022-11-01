AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Broncos, Chargers, Texans

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry will miss time after suffering a strained groin against the Jaguars in London. Broncos OL Graham Glasgow is expected to replace him until he returns.
- Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb has been traded to the Dolphins and commented on his time with Denver: “It was the city (Denver) that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream. I’m much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life.” (Klis)
- Chubb continued on the trade to Miami: “I wasn’t involved (in trade talks) but I figured out at the closing part that things were happening. I’m just happy I’m going to a good organization that’s on the up and up and hopefully I can be a catalyst to help them go where they need to be.” (Klis)
- Klis gave several factors for the trade of Chubb, including Denver’s 3-5 record, the opportunity to recoup a first-round pick and the depth the Broncos have at outside linebacker with Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, second-rounder Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper.
- He also notes the team will save money not having to extend Chubb and can put that toward guys like DL Dre’Mont Jones and others.
Chargers
- Chargers WR Keenan Allen didn’t practice Monday. (Daniel Popper)
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans had a lot of discussions with multiple teams about WR Brandin Cooks, but no team was willing to take on his contract and give up the draft capital the Texans were asking for.
- Texans HC Lovie Smith on the team potentially trading Cooks: “I talked to Brandin today. When I say a guy is excused for personal reasons, I never talk about personal reasons. If we did (receive a trade offer), we’re not going to talk about it.” (Wilson)
