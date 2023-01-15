AFC Notes: Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa picked up two personal fouls in Saturday night’s wildcard loss to the Jaguars. The first came after he said something to referee Shawn Smith that Smith clearly didn’t like. The second came after the Jaguars’ final touchdown of the night — and set up a one-yard two-point conversion play that led to a game-winning field goal later on instead of a game-tying one. It takes a team effort to lose a 27-0 lead like the Chargers did, and one of their biggest stars in Bosa did his part.

“I think he was frustrated,” Chargers HC Brandon Staley said via Pro Football Talk. “I think he felt like there were a bunch of things that kind of accumulated throughout the game and tried to talk through it with the officials. But we can’t lose our composure like that. We need to make sure that we stay on the high side of things and we can’t hurt the team that way.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Chargers WR Mike Williams is dealing with a fractured transverse process in his back. He adds the decision for Williams to play in Week 18 was made with input from the whole organization.

The collapse only heightened speculation about Staley's job security, with former Saints HC Sean Payton available and reportedly quite interested in the Chargers job should it become available.

However, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan points out Staley is making $4 million a year right now, while Payton would command four or five times that amount plus require draft pick compensation in a trade to the Saints. That type of move would be out of character for Chargers ownership.

Chiefs

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says the Titans’ interview requests to Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and QB coach Matt Nagy are about a week old. Bieniemy is focusing on potential head coaching opportunities for now, while Nagy has yet to accept the request.

Raiders

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports several teams could be interested in Buccaneers QB Tom Brady this offseason, including the 49ers, Raiders, and Titans.