AFC Notes: Brenton Strange Contract, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen commented on TE Brenton Strange‘s new contract, given that the former second-round pick is playing a big role in the team’s offense at just 25 years old.

“As our offense continues to evolve, Brenton’s role will evolve with it. He sets the tone as a run blocker and plays a huge role in the pass game as well. His work ethic and dedication define our core values and culture, and we’re excited to keep developing this offense with him as a main focal point.” Coen said, via James Palmer.

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed TE Brenton Strange to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with $25 million in guarantees, including $23.4 million in new money guarantees and $17 million fully guaranteed at signing.

to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with $25 million in guarantees, including $23.4 million in new money guarantees and $17 million fully guaranteed at signing. Strange’s full guarantee includes a $6.5 million signing bonus and his 2026 and 2027 base salaries, while his $8 million 2028 base salary becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the 5th day of the 2027 league year.

The contract also includes a $6.5 million option due in 2027, annual per-game roster bonuses of $500,000, annual workout bonuses of $100,000, up to $12 million in incentives, two void years for salary cap purposes that would leave $3.9 million in dead money in 2030 if the contract voids, and increases Strange’s 2026 salary cap number by $1.385 million. (OTC)

Texans

Texans OC Nick Caley doesn’t want to see QB C.J. Stroud judged by the poor playoff performance that drew heavy criticism when Houston’s season ended in 2025.

“There was a lot of progress that C.J. and the offense made last year,” Caley told the Houston Chronicle. “We continued to get better from the start of the season to the end of the regular season and just continued to make progress from week to week. So we’re going to continue to build on that. It’s a new year. C.J. has done a great job out here. Looks good. Locked in.”

“All these reps are invaluable not just for the players but for the coaches too,” Caley added. “Starting with me. I’ve had a good spring, continuing to get better, continuing to stay hungry and keep rolling and growing through training camp. For me, it’s no different than what we tell the players — it’s just continuing to work at it and being honest with yourself along the way.”