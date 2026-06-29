AFC Notes: Brenton Strange Contract, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars
Jaguars HC Liam Coen commented on TE Brenton Strange‘s new contract, given that the former second-round pick is playing a big role in the team’s offense at just 25 years old.
“As our offense continues to evolve, Brenton’s role will evolve with it. He sets the tone as a run blocker and plays a huge role in the pass game as well. His work ethic and dedication define our core values and culture, and we’re excited to keep developing this offense with him as a main focal point.” Coen said, via James Palmer.
Jaguars
Texans
Texans OC Nick Caley doesn’t want to see QB C.J. Stroud judged by the poor playoff performance that drew heavy criticism when Houston’s season ended in 2025.
“There was a lot of progress that C.J. and the offense made last year,” Caley told the Houston Chronicle. “We continued to get better from the start of the season to the end of the regular season and just continued to make progress from week to week. So we’re going to continue to build on that. It’s a new year. C.J. has done a great job out here. Looks good. Locked in.”
“All these reps are invaluable not just for the players but for the coaches too,” Caley added. “Starting with me. I’ve had a good spring, continuing to get better, continuing to stay hungry and keep rolling and growing through training camp. For me, it’s no different than what we tell the players — it’s just continuing to work at it and being honest with yourself along the way.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!