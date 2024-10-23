AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

After a 17-15 loss to the Cardinals in Week 7, Chargers QB Justin Herbert discussed how difficult it is to score in the NFL but believes they’re close.

“It’s a razor-thin margin in this league and we’re a couple plays away from putting up a lot of points,” Herbert said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter reflected on HC Jim Harbaugh telling him to stay ready in case he had to fill in as interim HC for a game: “The way empowers people, you feel really prepared for those moments.” (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised TE Travis Kelce‘s willingness as a blocker and feels he’s proven to be an unselfish player.

“He’s (Travis Kelce) so willing to do that (block). He just wants to win, which is what he wants to do, and make sure that we’re doing well offensively,” said Reid, via ChiefsWire. “He’s not selfish (in) that way; he just wants to be in there, right? He wants to be in and playing, and as a result – if you take the offensive lineman out of the picture – he’s always one of the top play-per-game guys, and that’s him, and he prepares that way during the week. He busts his tail during the week, and part of that is the run game, and he makes sure that he stays on top of that.”

Reid announced WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and CB Jaylen Watson (ankle) will not be available next week against the Raiders. (Nate Taylor)

Watson will undergo surgery for a broken fibula-tibia and has an outside chance to return for a late playoff push, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell praised rookie TE Brock Bowers‘ awareness of the game after recording 10 catches for 93 yards in their recent loss to the Chiefs.

“He has a feel about him,” O’Connell said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It’s like when you watch film from the sideline, you can see everyone around you. It kind of looks like he can see from that view.”

O’Connell mentioned how Bowers always has an understanding of exactly where he needs to be on the field.

“Brock knows the different places he needs to be — it’s pretty special,” O’Connell said. “Only a few guys have that, and he’s one of them. So, it’s really fun to watch.”

Bowers credits his feel of the game to just reacting to what he’s seeing on the field.

“I really don’t know,” Bowers said. “It’s just kind of always been there, just touch the ball and run with it. It’s really just reactionary. It’s not like I am watching film and analyzing what I should do or what I did do that worked. It’s really just seeing things on the move well. I am also able to keep my balance when I am hit, and that does come from training, but otherwise, I don’t really have a secret. Just get it and go.”