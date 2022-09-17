AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that the team is expecting to start OL Cameron Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2.

“When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” Hackett said of Fleming, via BroncosWire.com. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well. We ran the ball well, we protected pretty well. Obviously, the noise for a first game and everybody together contributed to some of those false starts and some of the delays of games and things like that with those guys. But besides that, all in all, as a group, I thought they did a pretty good job.”

Browns Browns third-round DE Alex Wright has drawn praise from DC Joe Woods, and DL coach Chris Kiffin. He also seems to have a good head on his shoulders as he continues his development following a good performance in Week 1. “A kid coming from UAB who has not played a ton of football, a young guy, his first preseason game at Jacksonville and he was kind of a deer in the headlights,” Kiffin said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “He has worked his way through that. The stage was not too big for him. He went out there. He performed. He does what he does best. He pushed the pocket. He runs. He fits it up. Very pleased with him.” “He wants to be good,” Woods said. “He is sitting in the room with Myles and Clowney. You have two good guys to ask questions. I think he is a sponge. He is learning a lot from those guys. These game situations now, and now it is real, I think he will really develop at a higher rate.” “It’s just coming in with the right attitude, just wanting to work, asking questions, sitting in front being attentive, paying attention to detail, asking every little question,” Wright said. “That stuff goes far. It shows that you want to be here, you want to work, you want to learn about football, you want to learn about the defense, the team, and stuff like that. I would say those things really, just being that type of person. Being attentive, just continuing to get better, continue developing as a player. It was great. It wasn’t anything negative, just getting better.”

Chargers

Chargers Brandon Staley believes that C Corey Linsley should be able to return to practice next week. ( HCbelieves that Cshould be able to return to practice next week. ( Taylor Bisciotti

Chargers OT Trey Pipkins is currently considered day-to-day according to Staley. (Bridget Condon)