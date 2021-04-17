AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Patriots

Broncos
Broncos’ starting LG Dalton Risner tells Mike Klis that while several of his teammates won’t attend voluntary OTAs next week, he plans to be there.
“I’ve stayed quiet through this process but yeah I’m showing up Monday,” Risner said in there the whole offseason. I’ve been at the facility all offseason and that’s important to me. I like to train with Loren Landow. That’s where I’ve trained most of my whole offseason and I want to continue training there.”
Broncos’ starting RG Graham Glasgow also said he plans on attending OTAs along with Risner and QB Drew Lock.
“I think they’re very important to young players,” Glasgow said, via Klis. “And by workouts, I’m not talking about the early workouts that you can get at a lot of places. But OTAs are very important. Do I think you need 10 OTAs? Probably not.”
The Broncos have several players with workout bonuses including LB Von Miller ($500,000), Glasgow ($100,000), Risner ($75,000), and Lock ($75,000).
Risner doesn’t seem to care too much about the bonus, saying he would be showing up regardless of the money, telling Klis: “If there wasn’t an offseason bonus it wouldn’t matter. I have a lot of work to do.”
Browns
Browns’ S Grant Delpit is technically still a rookie, as the former second-round pick missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. He recently revealed that he is still a few months away from being completely healthy.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Delpit said, via Anthony Polsal of ClevelandBrowns.com. “But hopefully I can give the fans what they want, give myself what I want and what my family wants. I’ve put so many hours in the weight room. That’s just part of life when you’re playing in the league. I’m doing everything I can to get on the field.”
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Michael Giardi says that part of the reason the Patriots went on the free-agent spending spree they did was to beef up the supporting cast and put the onus back on QB Cam Newton when it comes to his performance.
- Giardi notes the Patriots will acknowledge privately they didn’t give Newton the weapons he needed to succeed this past season. But now, if he doesn’t succeed they’ll feel much more comfortable assigning blame to him and moving on, either by potentially benching him midseason or going after a different quarterback next offseason.
- When asked about Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft‘s comments on the organization not drafting well in recent years, HC Bill Belichick said they are always looking for ways to improve their draft strategy: “We’re always looking to get better. Always try to evaluate everything we do and find a better way to do it. It’s an annual process with the draft. . . . Always looking to do a better job.” (ProFootballTalk)
- Belichick mentioned that former Lions HC Matt Patricia, currently Patriots’ assistant to the head coach, has been “heavily involved” with the draft process this offseason. (Michael Giardi)
