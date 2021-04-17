AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Patriots

Broncos’ starting LG Dalton Risner tells Mike Klis that while several of his teammates won’t attend voluntary OTAs next week, he plans to be there.

“I’ve stayed quiet through this process but yeah I’m showing up Monday,” Risner said in there the whole offseason. I’ve been at the facility all offseason and that’s important to me. I like to train with Loren Landow. That’s where I’ve trained most of my whole offseason and I want to continue training there.”

Broncos’ starting RG Graham Glasgow also said he plans on attending OTAs along with Risner and QB Drew Lock.

“I think they’re very important to young players,” Glasgow said, via Klis. “And by workouts, I’m not talking about the early workouts that you can get at a lot of places. But OTAs are very important. Do I think you need 10 OTAs? Probably not.”

The Broncos have several players with workout bonuses including LB Von Miller ($500,000), Glasgow ($100,000), Risner ($75,000), and Lock ($75,000).

Risner doesn’t seem to care too much about the bonus, saying he would be showing up regardless of the money, telling Klis: “If there wasn’t an offseason bonus it wouldn’t matter. I have a lot of work to do.”