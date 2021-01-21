AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

playing out this past year on the franchise tag, it has players in the locker room wondering what exactly they have to do to get re-signed, as Simmons has been a model professional on and off the field. He adds Simmons could be tagged again in 2021 but that wouldn’t play well in the locker room and it’s in the interest of everyone to get a long-term deal worked out.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Broncos will roll over approximately $17,788,121 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

Chargers

With the sensational season from first-round QB Justin Herbert, most thought the Chargers would find an offensive-minded head coach to help maximize him going forward. That made their decision to hire former Rams DC Brandon Staley somewhat curious. But though Staley has made his money on defense, the 38-year-old former quarterback from Dayton said he has the ability to cast a promising vision for Herbert.

“My vision for the offense really fits Justin and what he can do well,” Staley said via Pro Football Talk. “Creating a system for Justin and uniquely shaping it for his skill set, because he is unlike anybody in the NFL.”

“That’s what I was so excited about, to convey in this process, was my offensive vision, because I do consider myself an offensive coach,” Staley added. “I’ve had some great teachers who have taught me a lot of offensive football.”

