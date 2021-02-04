AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- In an interview with TMZ, Broncos S Kareem Jackson says he’s spoken with Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a former teammate of his, and Watson expressed some interest in Denver as a trade destination: “I had a couple of conversations with him. Just with him saying that Denver is a place that’s he’s interested in landing.”
- Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy also expressed excitement over Watson potentially landing in Denver but said he has plenty on his own to work on after drops were an issue in 2020: “At the end of the day. I can’t control the QB. I can only focus on me and what I need to do to get better, making it easier for the QB to make the throw. I don’t put it on the QB.” (Troy Renck)
- Broncos QB coach Mike Shula remains in his position despite a report the Broncos were expected to promote offensive QC coach Justin Rascati to QB coach. (Renck)
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper mentions Saints G Nick Easton as a potential cap casualty that could interest the Chargers given new OC Joe Lombardi‘s familiarity with him.
- Several Rams pending free agents like S John Johnson, OLB Leonard Floyd and CB Troy Hill also make sense for the Chargers after the addition of HC Brandon Staley.
- However, it will be cheaper for the Chargers to re-sign S Rayshawn Jenkins and there’s already a good bit of familiarity there.
- With regards to Ravens OT Orlando Brown reportedly wanting a trade, Popper doesn’t think he’d be an option for the Chargers as he’d cost too much in terms of draft capital.
- The Chargers are expected to hire Iowa RBs coach Derrick Foster to their offensive staff. (Matt Zenitz)
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that over 20 Chiefs players and staff members, including QB Patrick Mahomes, were scheduled last Sunday to get a haircut with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. However, the organization promptly pulled the barber mid-haircut once his test results came in.
- According to Schefter, Chiefs C Daniel Kilgore was with the barber when the results arrived. Both Kilgore and the barber were wearing masks but the Chiefs’ center must stay home from practice until Saturday after recently testing negative.
- Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and Kilgore have continued to test negative and assuming that continues they can rejoin the team on Friday and Saturday, respectively. (Tom Pelissero)