AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

  • The Athletic’s Nate Taylor says improving the pass rush is one of the Chiefs’ goals this offseason and he highlights Ravens OLB Matt Judon, Rams OLB Leonard Floyd, Lions DE Romeo Okwara and Saints DE Trey Hendrickson as some possible free-agent targets if they’re willing to take shorter deals with cap hits pushed into 2022. 
  • Taylor thinks the Chiefs could look at Chargers CB Michael Davis and Washington CB Ronald Darby to fill their hole at starting cornerback. He notes the Chiefs have “flirted” with Darby the past two offseasons and are expected to call again. 
  • Taylor mentions Vikings LB Eric Wilson and Colts LB Anthony Walker as some available players who could be upgrades for the Chiefs. 
  • Falcons S Keanu Neal was impressive when Atlanta played the Chiefs earlier this season and Taylor writes he could make sense as Kansas City’s third safety. 
  • While Colts DE Justin Houston is on an expiring deal and potentially available, Taylor doesn’t think he and the Chiefs will end up getting back together despite the need at defensive end. 

