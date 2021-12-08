AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he’s sensed a clear shift, and there might now be more head coaching job openings this year than previously expected. That includes the Broncos and HC Vic Fangio, as while Denver is 6-6, that might not be good enough for new ownership if the team is sold early next year.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley told his team before the 41-22 win over the Bengals that he didn’t want them looking at themselves as underdogs, and the message paid off.

“He just challenged us, challenged us as men, as players, to step up and take onus, take accountability of what we’re doing, how we play,” CB Chris Harris said, via Albert Breer. “And I think that was the message to everybody. Everybody be accountable for each other, and we gotta play up to our potential, play up to the way we know how to play. When we play down, that’s what’s been happening. We play good one week, and then play down one week, so we gotta try to bring that same level of intensity every week.”

Staley is holding out hope that the team can receive good news on WR Keenan Allen this week, who was recently placed on the Covid-Reserve list: “He’s day-to-day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.” (Adam Caplan)

Chiefs

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said that their defense’s “commitment to each other” has led to more production at this point in the season.

“Mostly, it has been our commitment to each other,” Mathieu said, via ChiefsWire. “Believing in each other and not letting outside noise dictate the way we feel, dictate the way we approach this. I would say it is a total team effort to stay committed to each other.”

Mathieu added that the season didn’t start as anticipated but the team has remained focused on moving forward.

“Everyone in that locker room wanted to start the season much better,” said Mathieu. “It didn’t go that way, but we can’t necessarily worry about that. It is all about moving forward and staying committed to the team.”