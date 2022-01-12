AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Broncos LB Bradley Chubb was an extremely harsh critic of himself when assessing his 2022 season, as ankle injuries have continued to stall the early part of his career.
“My worst year as a pro,” Chubb said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle injury, and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went. It was one of those things that were tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos GM George Paton‘s search committee for its head coach includes director of player personnel Darren Mougey, football operations executive Kelly Kleine, contract specialist Rich Hurtado, Vice President of Player Development Ray Jackson, and public relations specialist Patrick Smyth.
- Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett will interview Friday with the Jaguars. His meeting with the Bears and Broncos is scheduled for Saturday. (Ian Rapoport)
Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley would like to see impending free-agent LB Uchenna Nwosu return next season: ”I think he really fits us. And I felt like he was able to express his full talents in our system. Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue to work with him.” (Gilbert Manzano)
- Staley believes he did well as a defensive play-caller this season, adding that the defensive front will be an area in need of upgrade this offseason: “I feel like I coordinated as well as I ever have. ..You have to look at the process over results.” (Daniel Popper)
Chiefs
- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he felt symptoms from COVID-19 during Week 16 but nothing severe enough to prevent him from playing. (Sam McDowell)
- The Chiefs brought in nine free agents for workouts on Tuesday including WR Omar Bayless, RB Rakeem Boyd, TE Jordan Franks, WR Gary Jennings, WR Mike Moss, DL Lorenzo Neal, WR Mathew Sexton, DLDarius Stills, and LB Jamar Watson. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!