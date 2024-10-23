Chiefs Eyeing Playoff Return For WR Marquise Brown

According to James Palmer, the Chiefs believe there’s a real chance WR Marquise Brown would be able to return for the playoffs.

The veteran receiver is currently on injured reserve as a result of a broken sternoclavicular joint initially suffered in the preseason.

It was initially viewed as a four to six week injury that would heal on its own, but after the joint failed to correct itself naturally, surgical intervention was needed which led to a longer absence for Brown.

However, if he’s back for the playoffs that would be the most important part of Kansas City’s season as the Chiefs seek a third straight Super Bowl.

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.