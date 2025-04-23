Chiefs Met Virtually With RB TreVeyon Henderson

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs and HC Andy Reid met virtually with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday.

Henderson is an explosive running back who is accomplished as a receiver as well as a runner. His versatile skillset has him in high demand and he could even sneak into the first round when it’s all said and done.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Henderson, 22, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, first-team All-Big Ten in 2023, and second-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

During his four-year college career with the Buckeyes, Henderson appeared in 47 games and recorded 590 rushing attempts for 3,761 yards (6.4 YPC) and 42 touchdowns, to go along with 77 receptions for 853 yards (11.1 YPC) and six touchdowns.

For a full list of all private workouts, top-30 visits, and combine meetings, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.