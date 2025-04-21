AFC Draft Rumors: Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers

Broncos

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that while there’s a long list of teams that have expressed interest in trading back, the Broncos are one of the rare few that are doing homework on potentially moving up.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks if the Broncos move up, it will be for a player they view as a potentially special offensive weapon, like North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton or Michigan TE Colston Loveland .

Breer adds staying at No. 20 and picking Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson is something he wouldn't rule out for the Broncos.

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they feel comfortable about their receivers going into the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically the progress of 2024 rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele : "We drafted two receivers last year and the good news is, after their first year, we really like the progress." (Parker Gabriel)

said they feel comfortable about their receivers going into the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically the progress of 2024 rookies and : “We drafted two receivers last year and the good news is, after their first year, we really like the progress.” (Parker Gabriel) The Broncos recently hosted Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen for one of their in-house “30” pre-draft visits. (Mike Klis)

Browns

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer notes Colorado WR Travis Hunter has profiled a little cleaner medically and from a football character perspective for some teams than Penn State DE Abdul Carter .

Breer says Carter has lower lean body mass which is a durability red flag for some teams, in addition to the foot and shoulder injuries he's already dealing with. He adds Carter also came across with a little bit of an "independent contractor" mindset to some teams.

He also mentions linebacker is an area the Browns are interested in addressing with some uncertainty over LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 's long-term outlook.

‘s long-term outlook. Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Jordan Schultz)

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Chiefs are not expected to be done addressing their offensive line and will likely use a pick or two of their four top 100 selections on reinforcing the unit.

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek told reporters that the team is remaining “open-minded” when it comes to the possibility of drafting a quarterback.

“[A]nybody that can help us at that position in particular is going to be up for consideration,” Spytek said. “You guys have all done your investigative journalism well enough to know that we brought some quarterbacks in and that wasn’t by accident by any means. We remain open to the most important position in sports to get right, and we’re super excited to have Geno here, and we continue to expect him to be here for a while, but you can’t have too many of those guys.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll on who has the final say in the draft room: “We’ll work it out. That’s all you have to know.” (Paul Gutierrez)

on who has the final say in the draft room: “We’ll work it out. That’s all you have to know.” (Paul Gutierrez) Spytek also answered the question: “If there’s no consensus, we probably don’t take him.” (Gutierrez)

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is a player the Raiders are strongly considering selecting with the No. 6 pick, and that Jeanty would love to land in Las Vegas.

is a player the Raiders are strongly considering selecting with the No. 6 pick, and that Jeanty would love to land in Las Vegas. Fowler also notes he’s heard the Raiders are considering drafting a tackle.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline adds he has heard Missouri OT Armand Membou is a strong consideration for the Raiders with the No. 6 pick and despite Spytek’s presser last week, Jeanty is not a lock at that slot.

is a strong consideration for the Raiders with the No. 6 pick and despite Spytek’s presser last week, Jeanty is not a lock at that slot. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote something similar, noting that while there does seem to be real appreciation for Jeanty, a tackle should not be ruled out for the Raiders and they’d also likely be thrilled with Michigan DT Mason Graham.

Steelers

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers didn’t expect Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to slide out of the top ten picks and hadn’t planned on drafting a quarterback in the first round. If Sanders is on the board at No. 21, however, Schefter says they’ll have to consider taking him.

to slide out of the top ten picks and hadn’t planned on drafting a quarterback in the first round. If Sanders is on the board at No. 21, however, Schefter says they’ll have to consider taking him. Schefter points out the Steelers traded away their second-round pick to get WR D.K. Metcalf and thus are more interested in moving down in the draft than up for a quarterback.

and thus are more interested in moving down in the draft than up for a quarterback. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that he doesn’t think there’s an “overwhelming consensus” in favor of picking Sanders in Pittsburgh but more of a “growing acceptance.” He adds the Steelers have done a lot of work on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart as well.

as well. If the Steelers don’t take a quarterback, Breer highlights defensive tackle and running back as the two most likely options.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline writes there are players in the locker room who support QB Mason Rudolph as the starter if it comes down to that.

as the starter if it comes down to that. Pauline previously reported Tomlin would be in favor of drafting Sanders if he’s available. However, he adds Tomlin is also comfortable with Rudolph as the starter and might not pound the table for Sanders.