Chiefs Announce Four Moves, Place CB Jaylen Watson On IR

The Chiefs announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing CB Jaylen Watson on injured reserve due to a fractured ankle.

The Browns signed QB Bailey Zappe from the team’s practice squad, so Kansas City is signing QB Chris Oladokun and WR Cornell Powell to the unit.

They are also signing CB Keith Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Watson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Washington State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.745 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Watson appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 32 total tackles and six pass deflections.

We will have more news on Watson as it becomes available.