AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Bengals OC Brian Callahan called Denver “a special place,” noting that he got his career started with the Broncos and still has fond memories of Mile High.

‘Denver is a special place for me because that was my first job,” Callahan said, via The Denver Channel. “When I left it was for a promotion, so there are a lot of good feelings I have about Denver.”

While Callahan is grateful for the opportunity from the team, he’s not taking his focus away from his team’s playoff game this weekend.

“It’s an honor to be included in a process like this. But I would never take anything away from my preparation for a game of this magnitude.”

Following Callahan’s interview, the team also plans to meet face-to-face with Rams OC Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell credits Rams HC Sean McVay for helping put him in a position to garner head coaching interest.

“It’s a real honor to have your name thrown out there (for jobs). I think it really speaks to the head coach I work for now and all of our coaches and players, and what are guys have been able to do this year,” O’Connell said. “I really do believe that.”

Mike Klis reports that Broncos GM George Paton has been calling head coaching candidates who are not among their finalists as the team narrows down its search.

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco and HC Brandon Staley both felt like they had a strong year despite missing the playoffs.

“Professionally, it was one of the most difficult defeats I’ve been through,” Telesco said, via Shelley Smith of ESPN. “I felt like we had enough to be a playoff team and get in to show what we could do, and it didn’t happen. I love the identity we play with. I really do. I support him 100%. I’m a big believer in using data to make decisions, as is he. It doesn’t mean there isn’t context involved in that. All these decisions, even though they’re made in real-time, there’s research involved in it prior to the game. … Brandon is not a robot, but with decisions on the field, you have to make quick decisions in real-time. I thought that he did a really excellent job with that this year. He has my support behind that.”

“I know that I can improve,” Staley said. “But I feel like for my first year as an NFL head coach, I wouldn’t change a lot. We’re going to do the best we can to make the best decisions that we feel are going to give us that best chance to win. And I don’t see that changing soon.”

Chiefs

NFL Media’s James Palmer reports C hiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not expected to be on a snap count for Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game. RBwas not expected to be on a snap count for Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was fined $12,875 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the wildcard playoff game. (Tom Pelissero)