AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos DC Ejiro Evero revealed to the media that his new scheme wouldn’t be much different than that of former HC Vic Fangio.

“There will be a lot of carryover from what these guys did last year, but at the end of the day. … You’ve got to start with the evaluation of your players,” Evero said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “You’ve got to see who’s on your roster, you’ve got to see what they do well, and the scheme has got to fit your players. You can’t go the other way around with that. There will be a lot of carryovers, and I think players will be familiar with a lot of what we’re going to present to them. We’re going to always [start] with the player first and then move into the scheme.” However, Evero suggested he might blitz more than others on the Fangio coaching tree traditionally have. “You’ve got to affect the quarterback. If you can’t get there with four (rushers), you’ve got to bring five. If you can’t get there with five, you’ve got to bring six,” he said. “So we’ll bring pressure if we need to. That’s just going to all depend on the rush. It’s hard to say right now what exactly we’re going to be. This is going to be a collaboration. It’s going to be something that we’re going to build starting today. Once we get the roster finalized and all that, then we’re truly going to know … what our identity’s going to be in terms of coverages and pressure and the things that we’re going to run. The great thing is, there are a lot of good coaches. I have a big background with a bunch of different people, so we’ve got a lot of things that we can fall back on and pull from, and we’re going to take advantage of all that.”

Chargers

Though the Chargers missed the playoffs in 2021, they’re generally seen as a team on the rise around the league thanks to the brilliance of QB Justin Herbert. To avoid squandering that brilliance, though, people around the league say the Chargers must focus on building up both the offensive and defensive lines, especially before they have to pay Herbert what will be a monstrous figure.

“You’ll pay Herbert whatever he wants,” a long-time personnel evaluator told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo. “I think just like the Bengals, the Chargers are on the rise. But, [GM] Tom Telesco has to keep loading up on big uglies. Take a lineman in the first, take a lineman in the second. If they can resist the temptation to load up on playmakers, two years from now they’re going to be in the playoffs looking back on the linemen they drafted this year who’s kept Herbert upright and kept them in the mix.”

This offseason, the Chargers are projected to be among the leaders in the league in available cap space thanks to the flexibility afforded to them by having a star quarterback on a rookie deal. However, the Chargers haven’t traditionally been big players in free agency and could choose to dedicate that cap space to pending free agents like WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris, DT Justin Jones and OLB Uchenna Nwosu instead.

“They have a handful of marquee free agents,” an NFC personnel executive said. “So, depending what they do there, they aren’t likely to be very aggressive.”

Chiefs

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Nate Taylor of The Athletic writes that releasing DE Frank Clark would free up $19.5 million in cap space for the Chiefs, as long as they designated it as a June 1 cut.

