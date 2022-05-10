AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that his first draft as a head coach was intense but he enjoyed the process put together by GM George Paton.

“George gave so much credit to so many people but everything runs through him and watching him lead the whole group — lead the whole room and really make it a collaborative effort was just awesome to see,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire.com. “It’s something I want to keep doing myself with our coaches — watching how he truly listened to every single person. There was no conflict, it was just all about what was right for the team in the end. It was unbelievable to be a part of and just the different trades that could’ve happened — might’ve happened — did happen. That was kind of the thing that was the most exciting. It’s funny because you’re sitting there waiting and that clock is going down continuously but it’s way more intense than I had anticipated.”

Chargers

Chargers CB Asante Samuel has high praise for new teammate CB J.C. Jackson and is hoping to be mentored by him during the upcoming season.

“J.C. Jackson is a dog,” Samuel said, via NFL.com. “He’s a ball player. He wants to get better and he wants to work. That’s what we definitely need; a ballhawk that just wants to work. We really haven’t been doing football things, just talking with him and stuff like that. Definitely, I can tell that he is trying to, not necessarily be a big brother, but a mentor — whatever he sees, and whatever I ask of him, he will tell me and try to help me get better with it.”

Samuel isn’t sure if his role will change now that the team has added Jackson and CB Bryce Callahan but says he just wants to win games and will leave it up to the coaches.

“That’s a good question. Honestly, I’m just going to leave it up to the coaches, whatever they feel like I need to do,” Samuel said. “I’m a team player; whatever we have to do to win the game, that’s what I’ll do. It doesn’t really matter to me.”

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round WR Skyy Moore believes he can be another playmaker on the team’s offense, and also feels that he’s stepping into one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

“I feel like the receiver room that I’m walking into has about everything,” Moore said, via Chiefs Wire. “But I feel like I bring versatility and just another playmaker.”

Moore has already started to form a connection with QB Patrick Mahomes.

“Yeah, we had a couple of conversations just about coming in here, getting the playbook down and taking the mental reps,” said Moore. “Just doing everything I can to help me and set me up for the next step.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team emerged from the rookie minicamp without any major injuries. Moore (minor hamstring tweak) is expected to participate in voluntary OTAs later this month. (Nate Taylor)

said the team emerged from the rookie minicamp without any major injuries. Moore (minor hamstring tweak) is expected to participate in voluntary OTAs later this month. (Nate Taylor) Reid called first-round CB Trent McDuffie “smart” and said he’s fluid athletically: “He’s smart, smooth, good hips, good hands. I like the part of being smart at that position.” (Taylor)

“smart” and said he’s fluid athletically: “He’s smart, smooth, good hips, good hands. I like the part of being smart at that position.” (Taylor) Chiefs fifth-round OT Darian Kinnard also caught Reid’s eye with his ability to digest the system easily: “Strong. He’s put together. He moves well. He picked everything up real easy.” (Taylor)

also caught Reid’s eye with his ability to digest the system easily: “Strong. He’s put together. He moves well. He picked everything up real easy.” (Taylor) Reid is impressed with first-round DE George Karlaftis ‘s effort: “The motor is what jumps out at you.” (Taylor)

‘s effort: “The motor is what jumps out at you.” (Taylor) Chiefs TE Jody Fortson has “done very well” in his rehab, according to Reid. He’s hopeful to be ready for training camp, and could even participate in team activities during OTA’s. (Sam McDowell)

has “done very well” in his rehab, according to Reid. He’s hopeful to be ready for training camp, and could even participate in team activities during OTA’s. (Sam McDowell) Former USF TE Mitchell Brinkman was a tryout player at the Chiefs rookie minicamp. (Greg Auman)