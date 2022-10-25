AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, The Score’s Jordan Schultz says Broncos WR KJ Hamler is drawing more interest than WR Jerry Jeudy due to the difference in asking price. Denver would want at least a second or third-round pick for Jeudy, per Schultz, given he’s a former first-rounder still on his rookie deal.

Chargers

Per the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Chargers HC Brandon Staley wasn’t willing to put a timetable on a return for WR Mike Williams other than to say he’ll miss “weeks not days” with his high ankle sprain.

didn’t play much in the loss to the Seahawks in Week 7 but Staley said he didn’t suffer a setback to the hamstring injury he’s been nursing. (Popper) Staley added Allen “did not feel like he could burst” off the leg and his snaps were limited in order not to risk further injury.

Chargers OLB Chris Rumph has an MCL sprain which will hold him out for at least a couple of weeks. (Popper)

Chiefs

Although his workload didn’t end up being dramatically different from some other games this season, Chiefs seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco notched his first start of the season and didn’t look out of place. He rushed eight times for 43 yards in the win against the 49ers.

“It is definitely a good feeling. You know, just go out there and work but I’m not satisfied,” Pacheco said via USA Today’s Kristian Dyer. “You know, there’s more work ahead for me and more game improvement. I definitely want to keep this rolling.”