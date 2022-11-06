AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos S Justin Simmons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct related to taunting in Week 8. (Ian Rapoport)

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler spoke to reporters about his increased receptions this season due to the team’s wide receivers suffering from injuries.

“It’s strange, hard to even explain how it’s played out,” Ekeler said, via Jeff Miller. “With all the injuries, the flow of our offense is different. We have expectations based on what’s happened in the past, but that doesn’t define your future or your present.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley told the media the following after their win over the Falcons: “It’s hard every week in the NFL…we are comfortable in this space.” ( D. Orlando Ledbetter

Chargers K Cameron Dicker kicked the game-winning field goal and said that he was about to attend a concert before finding out that the team was signing him this week. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has noticed some differences since joining Kansas City and compared them with his time as a member of the Steelers.

“I’ll say, Big Ben (Roethlisberger) like his touch passes, like it’s pretty damn good,” Smith-Schuster said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Like he’s putting it — he’s played so long that he knows how to put that touch on it, like if you shoot a three-pointer. For example, if someone ran across, you have a safety or top corner, outside linebacker underneath, (Ben Roethlisberger is) putting a little touch and dropping in the pocket. (Patrick) Mahomes, had a crazy pass this past game where he can be on the opposite side of the field and throw a sidearm to get past the defense, and for us to get the ball. I mean, both are good, Ben with the touch pass, Patrick Mahomes with the darts and just putting it on the money in the spot.”

“(The) biggest difference? So Coach (Mike) Tomlin is a defensive coach, head coach, great coach of defensive schemes, all that,” Smith-Schuster added. “Andy Reid (is an) offensive coach, big offensive scheme guy, you know. And I’ll say like that’s like the biggest difference, that they both master each side of the ball.”