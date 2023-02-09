AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Tulane is expected to hire former Saints OL and TE coach Dan Roushar as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well.

as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well. Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos. (Justin Melo)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper lists Chargers LB Drue Tranquill as the team’s top pending free agent but notes HC Brandon Staley ‘s defense doesn’t put a huge value on linebackers. If another team is interested, Los Angeles could let Tranquill walk.

as the team’s top pending free agent but notes HC ‘s defense doesn’t put a huge value on linebackers. If another team is interested, Los Angeles could let Tranquill walk. Popper notes the Chargers will likely view OT Trey Pipkins in higher regard than the rest of the league given the improvement he showed before he went down to injury and look to re-sign him to an affordable deal as a starting right tackle.

in higher regard than the rest of the league given the improvement he showed before he went down to injury and look to re-sign him to an affordable deal as a starting right tackle. He adds veteran OLB Kyle Van Noy and CB Bryce Callahan made strong cases to be re-signed by the Chargers with their level of play in 2022.

and CB made strong cases to be re-signed by the Chargers with their level of play in 2022. Popper mentions Chargers S Nasir Adderley will likely be playing elsewhere given the team benched him for the playoff loss to the Jaguars.

will likely be playing elsewhere given the team benched him for the playoff loss to the Jaguars. Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin highlighted his meeting with the Chargers at Shrine Bowl as one that went well. (Ryan Fowler)

highlighted his meeting with the Chargers at Shrine Bowl as one that went well. (Ryan Fowler) Eastern Carolina QB Holton Ahlers has met extensively with the Chargers. He participated in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl and was the MVP of both games. (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that his ankle is feeling better, but won’t know the true extent of his recovery until game day.

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” he said, via ESPN. “I mean, I definitely move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So, it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get it as close to 100% and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little bit extra when I’m on the field.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that Mahomes can do everything that they plan on asking him to do and believes he’ll be at full speed.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” Reid said. “We had a fast practice a couple days ago and he moved well. He can really do just about everything — at least everything in the game plan we asked him to do.”

Chiefs DT Chris Jones when asked if he wants to be the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL: “Do you think I should be the highest-paid pass rusher in the league?” (James Palmer)

when asked if he wants to be the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL: “Do you think I should be the highest-paid pass rusher in the league?” (James Palmer) When the reporter replied that he did, but his opinion didn’t matter, Jones jokingly replied: “Mine doesn’t either.”

Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)