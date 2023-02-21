AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Per Nick Underhill, former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple is joining Broncos HC Sean Payton ’s staff.

According to KUSA's Mike Klis, the Broncos are not expected to consider the franchise tag with DL Dre'Mont Jones until the deadline with the hope of working out a deal before free agency, as the tag would cost $18.94 million for a defensive tackle or $19.73 million for a defensive end.

Broncos WR coach Zach Azzanni has been hired by the Jets as the team's WR coach. ( Klis )

Chargers

Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Chargers at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy played for HC Andy Reid and OC Eric Bieniemy during his time with the Chiefs and was critical of Bieniemy during a recent media appearance.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator? The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there,” McCoy said, via Fox Sports. “I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching and he has nothing to do with the passing game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid. When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watch the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there. Andy Reid talks in there.”

McCoy still said that he hopes Bieniemy finds success with the Commanders.

“I’m rooting for him because he’s a Black coach and I love to see Black coaches win. Also, he’s a running backs coach, and running backs coaches never get a chance to be offensive coordinator,” McCoy said. “So I want him to do well, but if I have to do my job and be honest? My thing is, where is the true value at?”

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, who is an impending free agent, had successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that the recovery time is expected to take around eight weeks.