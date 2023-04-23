AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis notes the Broncos don’t pick until the third round, at which point they have back-to-back picks at No. 67 and No. 68. Klis lists some potential targets connected to the Broncos and play positions they’re looking to reinforce.

On offense, Klis lists Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker , Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave , Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi , SMU WR Rashee Rice , Notre Dame C Jarrett Patterson, and Auburn RB Tank Bigsby . Several of those players had top 30 visits to Denver.

Chargers

Gardner-Webb WR T.J. Luther had a private workout with the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Justyn Ross was a former top prospect at receiver before suffering a spinal injury and going undrafted last year. Ross joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but later had season-ending foot surgery.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke highly of Ross’ work ethic and hopes it translates to the field.

“Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal with Kansas City that includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $1.165 million base salary, $940,000 of which is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)