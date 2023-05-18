AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, versatile Oregon State FB/LB Jack Colletto picked the 49ers to sign with as an undrafted free agent over offers and interest from five other teams, including the Broncos.

saw some similarities in Colletto to . NFL analyst Mark Schlereth said he isn’t sold on Broncos G Quinn Meinerz: “I’m not 100 percent sold on their right guard. He’s young. I like his aggressiveness but I think he’s got to learn nuances… Hopefully, he continues to get better but it remains to be seen,” per Chris Tomasson.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley revealed he’d had his eyes on new OC Kellen Moore for a long time as Moore worked in Dallas. Staley had a lot of respect for the body of work Moore was able to put together, so once the opportunity to hire him came up, it made a lot of sense.

“When I first became a defensive coordinator, they had a right tackle issue,” Staley said via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “Terence Steele was starting, and they were kind of hurt on the O-line, and I saw [Moore] really navigate that process. Onboarding a rookie receiver in CeeDee Lamb and seeing what he did with those three receivers in [Michael] Gallup, [Amari] Cooper and CeeDee, along with the two tight ends in [Dalton] Schultz and [Blake] Jarwin. And then the work he did with Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] and [Tony] Pollard. I just thought that was as tough a cover as I had to go against in the NFL.

“And then to see him morph through the years. … A sign of a good coach is being able to figure it out. He’s dealing with injuries at receiver. They played five games with a backup quarterback, and they went 4-1. And they were a drive away from going to the NFC Championship Game, so I just think this guy has proven production. How he leads, how he teaches, we see things very similar that way. I think the way he creates is exciting for me.”

