AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was non-committal when asked about activating S Kareem Jackson from suspension despite him being eligible to return.

“We’ll see,” said Payton, via Mike Klis of 9News. “It’s been four weeks. All those things are possibilities. It’s still something we’re going through relative to packages.”

Chargers Chargers interim HC Giff Smith said the team will be playing hard to finish out the season and then will let the chips fall where they may. “I’ve been in this game a while and there are always new things that come up,” Smith said, via PFT. “I’ve been around a lot of great coaches through the years. You just roll with it. You give to these players, you give to this organization then whatever happens, happens.” Smith reiterated that the team plans to play to win over the final three games and doesn’t plan on checking out early. “It’s a team game and it’s a player-driven league and the teams that have been successful that I’ve been a part of, you have great leaders,” Smith said. “In times of adversity, those are the guys who’ve got to lead. Even if it’s out of your nature to step up and be aggressive, this is what this team needs for these three weeks. We’ve got a three-week season and we’re going to play to win.”

Chiefs

Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice disputed the notion that the team doesn’t have enough pass-cathers to compliment QB Patrick Mahomes and said that WR Kadarius Toney didn’t lose the game for them.

“To be honest, I feel like just from us, hearing that we ain’t got a good receiver room, stuff like that, it just makes it easier for us to lean on each other and not be the people that’s bringing each other down because we already got that on the outside,” Rice said, via Chiefs Wire. “So as long as our room is tight, nah, we’re not really worried about it. We know that he knows that he (Kadarius Toney) should have made the catch, I’m saying, and we didn’t lose the game, so when we get to practice, we’re going to be heavy on catching the ball with your eyes. Like even, you know, I’m a rookie, but I’ve got (to) sometimes to be a little more vocal, but with little stuff like, I work every day, you know, catching a tennis ball, so I can really, you know, lock in on catching with my eyes. But some players probably don’t really focus on all the fundamentals because they got… everybody got talent,” said Rice. “But, obviously, you know it’s talent and it’s work ethic. You know, work ethic really keeps you in the NFL, and I’m learning that early.”