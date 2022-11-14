AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Broncos Jerry Jeudy is having an MRI on his ankle, with the belief that he strained a muscle behind his ankle. He was unable to put any pressure on the injury on Sunday and could not run routes as a result. WRis having an MRI on his ankle, with the belief that he strained a muscle behind his ankle. He was unable to put any pressure on the injury on Sunday and could not run routes as a result.

Rapoport also reports the MRI revealed no damage and that the ankle injury is considered to be mild, with his status for the coming week yet to be determined.

Broncos CB K’Waun Williams had X-rays on his knee on Sunday which were inconclusive and he will undergo an MRI to determine the injury. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

The Chargers ran out of gas in Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, mustering just three points in the second half. It’s impossible to ignore injuries as a contributing factor, as Chargers QB Justin Herbert was trying to rally throwing to WRs Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy and TE Tre’ McKitty instead of WR Mike Williams, WR Keenan Allen and TE Gerald Everett. But RB Austin Ekeler says they still should have been able to make something happen.

“We got guys that got to step up,” Ekeler said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “I don’t care who is out there. If you’re on the field, you’re getting paid to play. You got to step up. You got to make your plays. It’s an opportunity. Yeah, I get it. Yeah, we got some of our guys that are down. But that doesn’t matter. … We all got to make plays. If we’re on the field, that’s what the whole team is depending on you to do.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney caught two passes in his debut for the team and followed it up with four catches for 57 yards as well as his first NFL touchdown.

“How can I thank God anymore to be here and do what I can?” Toney said of his first touchdown, via KSHB. “I feel like I’m right where I need to be.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr and WR Davante Adams were both upset following their loss to the Colts on Sunday and feel that there are some players on the team who simply aren’t all in.

“Sorry for being emotional,” Carr said, via NFL.com. “I’m just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard, knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

“I love the Silver and Black and I’m going to give it everything I can every time I go out there,” Carr added. “And I can’t speak for everybody, for every man, what’s going on in their head, but I can tell you what’s going on in my head and I’m going to give it all that I can, every single time. I’m never going to be perfect. But the love that I have for this place and the effort that I’ll give will be second to none, every time. The emotion of just nine years of stuff hit me today, for how much I really love this place. It’s not going to change anything. I’m going to come out here and fight and compete next week, and that’s what I’m going to do.” “I don’t think it’s a buy-in, or like ‘F what he’s talking about,’ or like ‘I’m going against the grain,'” Adams said. “It’s just about a matter of executing when it’s time. Whether that’s early…a 60-minute game means…it doesn’t just mean finishing. You know that’s part of it. It means a complete game. Every minute of the game, give it all you got. It’s not about being perfect cause that’s not football. Football is the most imperfect, team sport that there is. So at the end of the day, it’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and when you get the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now.” Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on the current state of the team following yet another loss on Sunday: “We are building. I’ve never used the word ‘rebuilding’ or anything like that…there’s a process…certainly slower and more painful than anyone wanted.” ( Paul Gutierrez

on the current state of the team following yet another loss on Sunday: McDaniels has been having regular postgame meetings with team owner Mark Davis: “That’s a normal occurrence. He has been supportive…whatever he feels, I want to know what it is. That’s my role, my job…you feel his urgency.” (Gutierrez)