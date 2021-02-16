AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DL Mike Purcell ended up going on injured reserve after just six games following a foot injury. He had surgery to put screws into his foot and in about a month he’ll have to have them taken out, which will leave six to eight weeks in his recovery process.

“In all my years that I’ve played, I haven’t had a big injury like this,” Purcell said via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “I’ve had little nicks and bangs here and there, but to go on IR really hurt. It wasn’t fun at all. I wouldn’t say I let my team down, but in a sense that’s the way it felt. I’d do anything to be out there on that field with them.”

