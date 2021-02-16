AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos DL Mike Purcell ended up going on injured reserve after just six games following a foot injury. He had surgery to put screws into his foot and in about a month he’ll have to have them taken out, which will leave six to eight weeks in his recovery process.
“In all my years that I’ve played, I haven’t had a big injury like this,” Purcell said via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “I’ve had little nicks and bangs here and there, but to go on IR really hurt. It wasn’t fun at all. I wouldn’t say I let my team down, but in a sense that’s the way it felt. I’d do anything to be out there on that field with them.”
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Broncos OLB Von Miller, DT Jurrell Casey and S Kareem Jackson as potential cap casualties.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Chargers CB Casey Hayward, G Trai Turner, DT Linval Joseph and CB Chris Harris as potential cap casualties.
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Chiefs LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz and QB Chad Henne as potential cap casualties.
Raiders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t get the sense the Raiders are willing to trade QB Derek Carr unless a clear chance to upgrade comes up. While the beginning of Carr’s tenure with HC Jon Gruden was a little rocky, Breer notes things have appeared to stabilize and the two are settling into a groove together.
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Raiders RT Trent Brown, WR Tyrell Williams, QB Marcus Mariota, G Gabe Jackson and DB Lamarcus Joyner as potential cap casualties. Brown and Jackson are still capable starers, so both could be kept.