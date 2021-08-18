AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, when asked if the organization is close to choosing its starting quarterback, Broncos HC Vic Fangio confirmed that they are nearing a decision but are still observing Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater : “Pretty damn close, but we’ve got more information coming.”

Chargers

It’s been a turbulent half decade or so for the Chargers, as they’ve relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles and have had multiple homes in that time. However, Chargers owner Dean Spanos says he has no regrets even if he still has fond memories of San Diego.

“I spent half my life there,” Spanos said via the Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan. “My kids were raised there. I still have a lot of friends and family there. I mean, it’s still part of my life. It will always be part of my life. So I can never personally say anything bad about the city of San Diego, nor will I, OK. You want to talk about politics and some of the other things, different story. But it’s a great city with great people, and I’m very appreciative of what they did for the Chargers all the years we were there.

“At the end of the day, our family all agreed to make the decision we felt needed to be made. Coming up here, we knew nobody was going to roll out the red carpet for us, and that was fine. Nothing that’s happened was unexpected, nothing. So I don’t have a second thought about anything. I don’t look back and say, ‘should’ve done this or could’ve done that.’ Look, every day I come into this stadium, I look around, I go, ‘My God.’ I don’t think there’s another place in the world you could go and get something like this. So I’m very thankful. I’m very grateful to be a part of this.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden is warning fans not to sleep on WR Zay Jones.

“I would say his ceiling is untapped,” Gruden said, via the AP’s W.G. Ramirez. “He’s taking advantage of these opportunities. … “I’m rooting for him, I’m really happy for him because nobody has work harder than him.”

Jones in turn praised Gruden’s coaching with him.

“I generally love who he is as a person and as a coach,” Jones said. “He’s the most consistent person I’ve seen as far as his personality and what he brings to the table every single day. Whether it’s installing plays, whether it’s around the building, he has an infectious personality as well. And he generally loves the game of football, every facet of it. So that means a lot coming from him because I just try to add to what we’re doing.”