AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio doesn’t think the team is far off from success.

“We played three teams that are probably going to be in the playoffs (or are contending for it this week), and fought them tooth-and-nail and had some tight games,” Fangio said, via Kyle Newman. “A four-point game, a five-point game. To me, that shows that we’re close, we’re close to being there (in the playoffs). We’ve got a find a way to get over the top. I believe in this team, and we’re on the cusp of getting to the point where we want to be.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write there’s a growing sense there will be a head coaching vacancy in Denver this year.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley assured fans during a media appearance that any game with the Raiders would not result in both teams kneeling down, as both franchises have respect for the game.

“That’s a pretty loaded scenario. That is an all-time coffee shop scenario,” Staley said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I feel like I’m with my buddies at the University of Dayton. I think we all respect the game and the NFL shield and the integrity of this game far too much to be complicit in something like that. This game matters too much to too many people, and we want to play our best and be proud of the result one way or another. We’re going to do everything we can to go win this game and play the way we’re capable of playing. I hope all the fans and everybody who loves the NFL will be proud of the game on Sunday.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes knows his team is ready to continue improving as they head into the playoffs, despite having to swallow some tough losses this season.

“Yeah, I think guys are ready to go,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “We understand that we can still go out there and do whatever we want to do, it’s just going to take us being better and better each and every week. We know it’s still going to be a tough game this week in the Broncos, playing in Denver. It’s always a tough game so we’re just going to focus on trying to win this week, and we’ll let the playoffs handle itself…We’ve been successful as far as winning games, but they’re always hard-fought battles,” Mahomes said. “That defense, I mean they’ve got playmakers everywhere and they run a great scheme, they have a great defensive coordinator, great defensive head coach and they have [a] good feel for playing against us since we play so much. … We’ve found ways to win games at the end of games a lot of the times here, but we always know it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Despite not practicing on Tuesay and Wednesday this week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire still has a chance to play in the final game of the season. (James Palmer)

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia on the situation involving fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs who was arrested for a DUI this week: "We take that extremely serious…based on what we've learned, we expect him to play. It's a legal matter." (Paul Gutierrez)