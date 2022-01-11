AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos aren’t currently scheduled to interview former Eagles HC Doug Pederson.
- Klis also reports that Denver Judge Gilman issued an order on the Broncos ownership case stating that: “The right of first refusal is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect.” This means the final impediment to a Broncos sale has been removed and the team could be sold as soon as this summer.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects the Chargers to begin extension talks with S Derwin James at some point this offseason.
- Chargers WR Mike Williams would like to sign an extension with the team, and prefers to stay in Los Angeles: “I would like to. I don’t like changes.” (Daniel Popper)
Chiefs
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions that former Bears HC Matt Nagy would be high on Kansas City’s list to replace HC Andy Reid should he retire anytime soon.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs have signed WR/PR Mathew Sexton to a futures deal.
Raiders
- Raiders interim HC Rich Bisccia said DT Darius Philon “has a significant injury to the knee” and is out for the rest of the season: “Certainly we won’t have him, unfortunately, over the next games that we play. He was on a roll…unfortunate for us and for him.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Philon has a torn Patellar tendon, he will start the recovery process soon and his season is over. (Jeremy Fowler)
