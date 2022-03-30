AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports new Broncos DE Randy Gregory recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff but is expected to be ready for the regular season.

Broncos OT Billy Turner said there were other teams interested in signing him this offseason: “But it boiled down that I wanted to play for coach Hackett. And I loved the area. I would love to finish my career here.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley mentioned that last season was focused on surrounding QB Justin Herbert with options and thinks they did well installing their system.

“I think so much of our first year was arming our quarterback with the resources he needed,” Staley said, via Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. “I think when I first came here, the offensive line was at the front of everything that we were doing. We were really able to arm our offense with what it needed and we had really good skill players — Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, our quarterback [Justin Herbert], certainly. And then we were able to get Rashawn, Tre’ McKitty, a tight end that can really do a bunch of jobs for us, Josh Palmer, another receiver. I think we did a really good job of implementing our strategy.”

Staley added that their goal this offseason was to improve their defense.

“So much of the second year is making us a complete team, and I think the defensive side of the football, we needed to have difference makers that really match our offensive side of the football. When you have Mike, Keenan, Austin, Corey, Rashawn, Justin, you really want a defense that mirrors that.”

Staley thinks that the Chargers were able to acquire OLB Khalil Mack, CB J.C. Jackson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, and DT Austin Johnson at a good value.

“We felt that was really good business especially at the value that we were able to get those guys at,” Staley said.

Staley had high praise for Jackson’s ability to play man-to-man and attack the ball.

“I really feel like he can play man-to-man,” Staley said. “He can play man-to-man outside, in the slot. He can judge the ball in the deep part of the field, ball production deep and he’s an outstanding open-field tackler. He travels with number one receivers. He just has that championship-level experience, been in the playoffs three out of four years. He’s a Super Bowl champion. Been a part of an outstanding culture in New England. He’s got that rare instinct, rare ball judgment, ball skills, where he can catch the ball. There’s only two other guys in NFL history who have had more interceptions through four years and I think you see that on the tape. You see those instincts of when to turn, how to turn, the hands to catch the football in a lot of different positions. We’re really excited about what he’s going to bring to our defense.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling ‘s three-year, $30 million deal includes a $6 million signing bonus, base salaries of $2.56 million (fully guaranteed), $8.56 million and $11.56 million, up to $340,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)

On the third day of the league year, $6.44 million of Valdes-Scantling's 2023 base salary becomes guaranteed.

Chiefs S Deon Bush‘s one-year, $1.187 million deal includes a base salary of $1.035 million with $895,000 of it guaranteed and a signing bonus of $112,500. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is still impressed with LB Chandler Jones even at age 32 and has watched him flourish since their time together with the Patriots.

“He’s got a great feel for the different feel for the different people that are protecting,” McDaniels said, via Pro Football Talk. “And he’s been able to play a lot of different spots across the front. He’s rushed inside, he’s rushed outside. He’s rushed on the right, he’s rushed on the left. And he’s a very slick guy in terms of using his frame. He’s very long, has long arms. And he’s hard to get a big hit on — which I like because the more contact you get on some of those guys, the more physical toll it takes on their bodies. I know he’s into his 30s, but I see Chandler as a guy who’s still playing at a really high level and he’s playing at that level on all three downs, which I love.”

Former Titans LB Jayon Brown signed with the Raiders for one year at $1.25 million with $625,000 guaranteed, a $125,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.035 million with $500,000 guaranteed, $3,800 per game in active roster bonuses, and up to $800,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)