AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- The Broncos sent special advisor to the GM Kelly Kleine and DC Ejiro Evero as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Chargers
- The Chargers sent director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and DC Renaldo Hill as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Chiefs
- The Falcons sent senior director of pro scouting Tim Terry and OC Eric Bieniemy as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Raiders
- The Raiders sent director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph as a representative to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!