AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

  • The Broncos sent special advisor to the GM Kelly Kleine and DC Ejiro Evero as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Chargers

  • The Chargers sent director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and DC Renaldo Hill as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Chiefs

  • The Falcons sent senior director of pro scouting Tim Terry and OC Eric Bieniemy as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Raiders

  • The Raiders sent director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph as a representative to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

