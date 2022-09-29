AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Davante Adams

Broncos

Broncos RT Billy Turner is still dealing with a lingering knee injury and hasn’t returned to practice, per HC Nathaniel Hackett: “We’re just trying to get him over that hump.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers sixth-round OL Jamaree Salyer is expected to start at left tackle, according to HC Brandon Staley. He played some there in college before shifting to guard. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Teicher notes that Chiefs K Harrison Butker (ankle) didn’t practice on Thursday and may have suffered a setback the previous day.

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams said it’s difficult to compare his time with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to playing with Derek Carr and thinks teams have begun scheming against him after receiving 17 targets in week 1.

“Nobody gets played [defensively] like how I get played in the National Football League. Obviously, we played professional ball together — Aaron and I — longer than what me and Derek have, so it kind of was a little bit more gradual than what this was,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “[Derek and I] jumped straight into the fire, had a few one-on-one opportunities in the first week and got 17 targets. So now, people are changing it up, obviously, and we’ve got to change some stuff up too.”

Adams expects more cloud coverage and double teams against him going forward.

“[There’s] not going to be a whole lot of times where [defenses are] just going to go one high man and single up the corner. In a perfect world, we would love that … but it’s going to be different because in the past when that happened, we found a way to find the one-on-one matchup. It’s going to be a lot more cloud [coverage] and double-teams and different things like that with a lot more attention to me, and I think we’re trying to find the best way to attack that and still be able to be productive in the pass game as well, myself and for everybody else, too. So, a little bit of an adjustment, but whatever everybody else is talking about has nothing to do with what’s actually going on.”

Carr said that he’ll continue going through his progressions and listening to the instruction of HC Josh McDaniels.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to listen to Josh, and my progressions, and what he’s telling me in the game,” Carr said. “We’re trying to set things up to get the ball in a certain place and it takes repetition. It takes time. This is only three games into us playing together, again. It hasn’t been all bad.”