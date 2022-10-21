AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, J.C. Jackson, Chiefs, Odell Beckman Jr

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett admitted that QB Brett Rypien needs to be prepared to play this Sunday with QB Russell Wilson dealing with an injury.

“We’re working through all that,” Hackett said, via ESPN. “We’re going to work through all that, making sure we’re taking care of Russ, getting ready for the game.”

When asked if the reps were divided into a 50/50 split, Hackett declined to get into specifics.

“Don’t know the number. We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play.”

Hackett said he will continue to evaluate Wilson and keep close tabs on him throughout the week.

“I want to be sure I’m talking with [Wilson], communicating with him, making sure he’s in a good mindset, that he’s in a good place, that he can go play high-caliber football,” Hackett said. “[I want to] put somebody out there that’s healthy who can go out there and play at a high level.”

Wilson is optimistic that he’ll be able to suit up this weekend.

“I’m hoping so. I’m doing everything I can to be ready to roll. That’s always my mentality…If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try to do everything I can to be ready.”

Chargers

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is down on himself after being benched due to poor performance during the team’s Monday night game.

“I feel defeated,” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “I just feel like I’m not just being me.”

Jackson knows that he hasn’t been playing up to his potential and is looking to do everything he can to change it around.

“It’s hard and it’s very disappointing,” Jackson said. “Knowing what I can do and I’m not able to do it. I’m not really playing to my full potential; it’s kind of upsetting.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he and Jackson spoke after being benched and the two are on the same page moving forward.

“The conversations are the ones that we have all of the time,” Staley said. “When you develop good relationships with people, it’s not like some big powwow, it’s just, ‘Hey, this is what we need to do; this is where we need to go.’ Really define that plan of what we expect from you.”

Staley reiterated that the team still has a high level of confidence in Jackson.

“We’re going to make sure that we stay patient with him because he has all of the tools that we’re looking for,” he said.

Staley added that Jackson’s preparation time prior to the season was disrupted and said that the team needs to make sure they’re consistent during the week in making sure everyone is ready to play.

“It’s the practice time, the meeting time, the consistency of that,” Staley said. “As you guys know, it was disrupted at the beginning of the season, and, I think, has caused a setback, in terms of his development within our team and getting him playing his game within our team. I think that there are just a lot of little things that go into that, but we’re going to make sure that we have a great week of practice, starting today, and getting him to the game feeling his best.”

Jackson admitted that he believes he can be doing more.

“I’m doing a lot now, but I could do a little bit more studying, more treatment,” Jackson said. “A little more of everything.”

Staley said it’s the team’s job to make sure Jackson reaches his potential in Los Angeles and they have no plans of giving up on him.

“I think that we’re going to get a chance to go do it today and maximize today because there’s a reason why we went and got this guy, because we believe in him,” Staley said. “Just because it hasn’t started in a Hollywood fashion doesn’t mean that it’s not going to end that way. What we have to do is stay with him because he has what it takes. It’s our job to get him there.”

Jackson was humbled by the benching and plans to go the extra mile to get back to where he expects to be.

“This week I’m going to study more,” Jackson said. “I’m going to be the last person to leave and the first person in the building. That’s how I’m going to approach the rest of the season. Just continue to keep my head down and continue to get back to work. Ignore the noise. People are going to talk whether you’re doing good or bad. That’s how I look at it. I just take everything positive and not look at it so negative. Just continue to work.”

Chiefs

Regarding the Chiefs being strong contenders to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. , HC Andy Reid responded that he can’t discuss potentially signing him and is unsure of the receiver’s rehab from a torn ACL. (Matt Derrick)

, HC responded that he can’t discuss potentially signing him and is unsure of the receiver’s rehab from a torn ACL. (Matt Derrick) Reid said CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was the only player who missed Friday’s practice Friday and won’t be ready to play in Week 7. (Matt Derrick)