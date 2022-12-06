AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Jets

Broncos

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, CFL QB Nathan Rourke is visiting with the Broncos and Jaguars after recently visiting with the Raiders.

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James notes that the team has no more room for losses after being defeated by the Raiders on Sunday.

“We gotta keep playing,” James said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “There are more games to be played. Prime time next week. We gotta come out [with a] sense of urgency. Each game from here on out, we can’t lose anymore. We gotta win out.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Chargers Sebastian Joseph-Day is still getting tests on his injured knee with the team believing he didn’t suffer a major injury. DEis still getting tests on his injured knee with the team believing he didn’t suffer a major injury.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said Joseph-Day has an MCL sprain and they will know more about his status in the coming days. (Bridget Condon)

Jets

Jets RB Zonovan Knight, nicknamed “Bam” from his college days for his tackle-breaking ability, has been a late-season revelation for New York. The undrafted free agent caught some eyes during the preseason but has been on the practice squad or inactive up until two weeks ago. His work behind the scenes finally prompted the coaches to play him and he’s making the most of his opportunity with 221 total yards the past two games.

“It’s been a blessing to even put on the uniform,” Knight said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “I have to say thanks to the coaches for giving me the opportunity. They called me as an undrafted free agent and brought me into the building. I knew I just had to come in and work. I knew there was a chance maybe I wouldn’t play, maybe I would. So it’s just been about staying locked in this whole season, making sure I understand the playbook. It was good to stay honed into that. And then, I finally got an opportunity.”