AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam says he’s not reading too much into playing into the fourth quarter, per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post: “I don’t really pay attention to when I’m playing and not playing. It’s out of my control and not my decision. I’m going to go out there and compete whenever my name is called.”

Okwuegbunam was expected to be the No. 1 tight end for Denver this season, and it's unusual for starters to play that late into a preseason game. Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said Okwuegbunam needed the extra playing time: "There are guys who played a little more football than others. Albert is a guy who needs the reps."

Broncos CB Michael Ojemudia dislocated his elbow but the medical staff was able to reset it. (O'Halloran)

Broncos OL Casey Tucker dislocated his big toe but thinks he'll be able to avoid surgery: "It was like a unicorn sticking straight up." (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that they are setting lofty goals for the team this season and knew what type of players they wanted to add over the offseason.

“We know what we’re looking for. We know who we are, and we know who we want to be. I think we’ve defined what we want at a high level,” Staley said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “I think that’s exciting.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert reiterated that he’s excited for the season and thinks the defensive players they added will “make a huge impact.”

“I’m really excited for this team,” Herbert said. “Having been in the same offense, same defense, we’ve added a couple of guys on defense that are going to make a huge impact.”

Chargers S Derwin James added that their goal is to reach the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl, man. Everybody knows that. We got to make it to that Super Bowl, not just the playoffs,” James said. “We got to make it there. We got the team, and we got the roster. We can do it.”

Staley said Chargers fourth-round RB Isaiah Spiller had to leave the game with an ankle injury: “We don’t know the severity of it, but it should not be anything serious.” (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed writes that while the Raiders have about $20 million in cap space right now, they’re not in a rush to spend that on any free agents, reasoning there’s probably a reason they’re still available.

For instance, the Raiders could use help at right tackle, as Reed says he gets the sense OT Brandon Parker ‘s injury is significant, though not season-ending. Alex Leatherwood , Jermaine Eluemunor , and seventh-round OL Thayer Munford are the alternatives on the roster.

‘s injury is significant, though not season-ending. , , and seventh-round OL are the alternatives on the roster. However, Reed adds the Raiders don’t necessarily view the available options as an upgrade. He specifically mentions OT Daryl Williams who played on the right side in Buffalo the past two seasons, noting the Raiders don’t think he played all that well at right tackle.

who played on the right side in Buffalo the past two seasons, noting the Raiders don’t think he played all that well at right tackle. Reed mentions the Raiders signed DE Jordan Jenkins as a replacement for OLB Kyler Fackrell as the third edge rusher.