AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports teams have been in contact with the Broncos about WR Jerry Jeudy and Denver wants a first or second-round pick in any deal for the young receiver.
- Legwold adds the team will only have two days following the draft to decide if they will pick up Jeudy’s fifth-year option but currently appear motivated to move him in the pursuit of more draft picks.
- The Broncos are hosting Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt on an official top-30 visit, per Ryan Fowler.
- Fowler reports the Broncos met with Nebraska WR Trey Palmer on Friday.
- According to Justin Melo, the Broncos had a virtual meeting with Mississippi State DL Cameron Young.
- The Broncos met virtually with UCLA OL Atonio Mafi. (Justin Melo)
- Broncos P Riley Dixon‘s one-year, $3,500,000 deal includes a $600,000 signing bonus, $400,000 of his $1,165,000 salary in 2023 is guaranteed and his $1,735,000 salary in 2024 is non-guaranteed, via OverTheCap.
- Broncos WR Marquez Callaway‘s one-year deal includes a $125,000 signing bonus and $177,500 of his $1.01 million base salary is guaranteed. (Mike Klis)
- Former Broncos OT Ryan Harris thinks new DE Zach Allen is the “steal” of this year’s offseason: “I love the signing of Zach Allen. I think that’s the steal of free agency,” via Chris Tomasson.
Chargers
- Chargers P J.K. Scott signed a two-year, $4 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $820,000, base salaries of $1.08 million and $1.8 million, and a $300,000 roster bonus due on the third day of the 2024 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- Raiders TE O.J. Howard signed a one-year, $1.23 million deal that included a $76,250 signing bonus and a $1.08 million base salary, $375,000 of which was guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor signed a one-year, $3 million deal that included a $491,000 signing bonus, $1.857 million guaranteed base salary, up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $142,000 workout bonus. (Wilson)
