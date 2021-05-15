AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said the quarterback competition this offseason will start out as “50-50” between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater and “even out” over time: “It will be day by day. Maybe I will flip a coin to see who takes first snap of offseason. it’s going to be a 50-50 proposition. It will even out over camp.” (Troy Renck)

said the quarterback competition this offseason will start out as “50-50” between and and “even out” over time: “It will be day by day. Maybe I will flip a coin to see who takes first snap of offseason. it’s going to be a 50-50 proposition. It will even out over camp.” (Troy Renck) Fangio was also willing to comment on the situation involving James, adding that the team has brought in strong replacements for a competition at tackle: “I was saddened and disappointed w what happened with Ja’Wuan. We had to go get some guys. We signed guys who have played in the league. it will set up a good competition.” ( Troy Renck

Mike Garafolo reports that the Broncos were in the process of trading WR DaeSean Hamilton before he sustained a torn ACL on Friday.

before he sustained a torn ACL on Friday. Ian Rapoport confirms that Hamilton was set to be traded following the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

Mike Klis reports that images confirmed WR DaeSean Hamilton suffered a torn ACL while working out away from the team facility. This will likely stop him from finding a new team, as he was set to move on from the Broncos.

suffered a torn ACL while working out away from the team facility. This will likely stop him from finding a new team, as he was set to move on from the Broncos. The Broncos invited four players to try out at their rookie minicamp, including QB Case Cookus, TE David Wells, T Cody Conway, and LB Pita Taumoepenu. (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Tristan Vizcaino was at the team’s rookie minicamp, and HC Brandon Staley says he evaluated the kicker extensively before signing him in order to have competition this offseason: Chargers’ Kwas at the team’s rookie minicamp, and HCsays he evaluated the kicker extensively before signing him in order to have competition this offseason: “We can really have a competitive situation (at kicker) moving forward,” ( Gilbert Manzano

Rashawn Slater spoke about picking things up quickly during minicamp: Chargers’ rookie Tspoke about picking things up quickly during minicamp: “I pride myself on being coachable and accepting the feedback.” ( Gilbert Manzano

Raiders

Raiders’ CB Nate Hobbs is coming into the NFL with a chip on his shoulder after being selected in the fifth round of the draft.

“I won’t forget the guys who were taken before me, the guys who I feel like didn’t do as much as me but were still picked up,” Hobbs said, via Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m just so thankful for the Raiders for taking a chance, they won’t regret it. They’re getting the best underdog they’ve ever drafted. I feel like I can match up with a smaller, faster guy in the slot or if they move a guy, the outside receiver in the slot, I can match up with him also. I think I’m pretty versatile. I went through a lot of adversity in my life, and I think that shows the way I play. I play with passion, I play with want-to. When I’m on the field, I’m going to enforce my will.”

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock also commented on Hobbs and what he can bring to the organization in 2021.

“He’s a 6-foot corner that’s played outside, that ran 4.45 and was probably the most physical corner in the draft,” Mayock said. “We believe we can move him inside and he can compete inside.”