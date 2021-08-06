AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ rookie LB Jonathon Cooper had three separate heart procedures this offseason to correct an irregular heartbeat. He doesn’t want to let his health stand in the way of making an impact in Denver this season.

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life and all I know is those heart surgeries were just another obstacle in my way. But I knew that I could overcome them,” Cooper said, via Arnie Stapleton. “I’ll probably have to do another EKG next year just to make sure everything’s still going smoothly,” Cooper said, “but for now I mean, I feel great, I’m looking toward the future with just positive vibes and just full force ahead.”

Chargers

Chargers G Matt Feiler said first-round OT Rashawn Slater is proving to be a “hard worker” in training camp and is eager to learn.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s got grit. He wants to learn. As a tackle – an offensive lineman, really – that’s what you need to do. You need to learn from your mistakes and ask questions. He’s asking all the right questions,” Feiler said, via ChargersWire.

Chargers’ veteran C Corey Linsley said Slater has been getting feedback from OT Bryan Bulaga and himself at practice.

“He’s been asking questions. I know he has been talking to Bryan [Bulaga] a bunch about playing tackle. There is only so much communication that the interior guys can help with. He’s received all of that. He’s a great dude and works hard. He’s a great player,” Linsley said.

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he feels like he can play naturally now in Year 8 of his career after initially feeling “stressed out” prior to each practice.

“I remember the night before every practice, I’d be stressed out,” said Carr, via Rachel Gossen of the team’s official site. “In my head, I’m just hard on myself. I’m thinking about everything like, ‘I got to do that right.’ I’m checking my notes like, ‘I got to do that. I wrote this down, got to fix that. Now, it’s just so free…

“Once I got away from trying to impress everybody else, I got comfortable with being me and honestly that’s when I’ve played my best.”

Carr expects to spread the ball around in the Raiders’ offense this season and thinks it allows him “freely play quarterback.”

“We’re getting different guys different looks and, more for me, it builds trust, but for the evaluators [it’s] to see what we have,” Carr said. “It allows me to freely play quarterback. It’s that amount of versatility, but they’re all unselfish.”