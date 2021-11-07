AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos’ QB Teddy Bridgewater spoke to the media after the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys: “As long as we stay humble we can do some great things.” (Troy Renck)
- Bridgewater had issues with his tests and was concerned about being in close contact with QB Drew Lock: “I was a little worried. This morning wasn’t an ideal Sunday morning. You take the test and there’s an error with the test. ‘All right what’s going on?’ But I’m happy I was able to play the game.” (Mike Klis)
- Broncos’ G Graham Glasgow fractured his ankle during the game and is expected to miss significant time. He commented on the win after being wheeled to the team bus: “It’s not great but at least we won. This was a really good win for our team. I’m happy we were able to go out there and show we’re better than people thought.” (Mike Klis)
- ESPN’s Ed Werder says Broncos QB Drew Lock was deemed a close contact of someone from outside the team before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Lock is vaccinated.
Chargers
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Chargers were interested in Eagles DT Fletcher Cox during the trade deadline.
Raiders
- Raiders’ QB Derek Carr takes the blame following the team’s loss to the New York Giants: “We moved the heck out of the ball. I just can’t turn the ball over. That’s why we lost.” (Vic Tafur)
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Raiders were one of the team with some level of interest in Titans RB Adrian Peterson earlier this season.
