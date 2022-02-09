AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos are planning to hire former Jaguars’ assistant ST coordinator Mike Mallory to the same position in Denver.

to the same position in Denver. Klis also reports former 49ers TE coach Jon Embree had an in-person interview with the Broncos on Monday but left without a deal. He is now expected to join the Dolphins coaching staff under former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel .

had an in-person interview with the Broncos on Monday but left without a deal. He is now expected to join the Dolphins coaching staff under former 49ers OC . Packers QB Aaron Rodgers responded “We’ll see” to fans shouting at him to come to Denver and play for the Broncos during a golf tournament. (Zac Stevens)

Chargers

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Chargers have hired former Akron HC Tom Arth as a passing game specialist, reuniting him with HC Brandon Staley who worked under Arth at John Carroll University.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has been told by new DC Patrick Graham that a featured spot will be found for him on defense, regardless of the scheme.

“I’ve been a 4-3 [alignment] guy since high school,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “I want to be able to play 6-[technique] and 9-tech and Coach Graham, the first thing he said was, ‘Stop hearing all this noise about 3-4, 4-3. We’re going to put you in the right position.’ And that’s all it comes down to is just trust and obviously he wants me to succeed and help the team in any way he can. So that’s what I plan on doing — just continuing going on the right trajectory in my career.”

Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry writes Rams WR Odell Beckham has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year.

has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year. That deal could come from the Rams but Corry adds teams like the Raiders, Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers should provide competition and could be compelling alternatives.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger estimates Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow could sign a four-year, $55 million extension if Las Vegas prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer.