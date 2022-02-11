AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton feels they were fortunate to re-sign WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to extensions and avoid them reaching the open market.

“I think it’s great,” Paton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “I mean, that’s one of the reasons we locked them up. We knew they were … two of our better young, talented players. The reason you lock them up early is because if they get to the open market, you’re going to have to probably pay more than you would want. So they’re more expensive once they get to the market, and we wanted to lock them up. It helps not only with our cap but gives us flexibility to go attack other positions.”

Paton added that they were glad to not get in a “bidding war” for Sutton and Patrick.

“Once you get to free agency, all bets are off,” Paton said. “There could be a bidding war. You just don’t know. I felt a lot more comfortable getting those guys done, and now we can focus on the next positions of need and attack them.”

As for TE Noah Fant, Paton believes that he progressed in their passing game but must improve as a blocker.

“Kind of like the receivers, he probably wasn’t as productive as he would have liked,” Paton said. “I thought he came on strong in the pass game. Noah’s very talented. I know he loves football. Again, he’s very attractive to a lot of [the head-coaching] candidates. He needs to work in the run game, and he knows that. All of our tight ends need to block better. I know they’ve shown flashes of doing so, but we just need to be more consistent. He knows it. I like the way he works. I mean, he can really run and catch, and he’s a weapon in the pass game. If he can just bump up the run game a little bit to be an all-around tight end, then he’ll get to where he wants to go.”

Paton had high praise for DE Bradley Chubb playing through injuries last season after undergoing two foot surgeries.

“I really applaud Bradley for fighting through the injuries,” Paton said. “He had two surgeries on the foot. So was he at his best? No, but this guy battles. He’s a competitor. He brings a physical element to his game. I don’t think he quite had the legs until later in the year, but just the way he fought and worked, it wasn’t easy. It was a tough year for him but I thought he finished strong. I expect great things from him.”

Paton insisted that they are going to sign edge rushers this offseason to gain a “mismatch-type” player.

“But we’re going to add. You can’t have enough rushers. We need to get a mismatch-type rusher to really help our back end, but I do like how the group, especially after Von [Miller] left, how they stepped up and did some good things.”

Chargers

According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Florida OT Jean Delance met with over 25 teams at the Shrine Bowl and had “especially productive” meetings with the 49ers, Chargers, Panthers, Cowboys, and Eagles.

Raiders

Raiders have moved on from senior advisor to the General Manager Walter Juliff, scouting department employee Nolan Nawrocki, and Director of Football Research Dave Razzano. (Aaron Wilson)