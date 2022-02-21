AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos plan to hire UT Martin DL coach A.C. Carter as a quality control coach on their new staff.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes his sense is the momentum behind entertainment mogul Byron Allen as a potential buyer for the Broncos is driven more by publicity than the actual strength of Allen’s bid.
- La Canfora adds if billionaire Robert Smith were to change his mind about bidding on Denver, the league would be thrilled. Either Allen or Smith would become the NFL’s first-ever Black owner.
- Jeff Legwold of ESPN puts quarterback as the Broncos’ biggest need this offseason and says that their best option is to find someone who can start for the team for over two years.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe expects some team, whether it’s the Chargers or someone else in free agency, to pay No. 1 receiver money to WR Mike Williams this offseason. He’s shown that potential in flashes even if he hasn’t played consistently to that level.
- We have Williams included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.
Raiders
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are adding Shaun Herock as a personnel advisor under GM Dave Ziegler.
- Herock’s father was also an advisor to Raiders owner Mark Davis in the search to hire Ziegler and new HC Josh McDaniels.
