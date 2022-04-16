AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb doesn’t feel that he performed up to his standards last season after appearing in just seven games last season, and isn’t concerned with his contract situation.

“I know I didn’t put my best foot forward last year on the field,” said Chubb, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “That’s what it comes down to, making plays and doing things for the organization to help us win. I feel I wasn’t in that position last year. My goal is to play 17 games and win as many as possible. That (contract) stuff is gonna come. If you stress about it, that’s when you start doing things you don’t need to be doing. So my thing is tunnel vision, looking forward and just trying to help this team win.”

Now fully recovered from an ankle injury, Chubb is excited to develop himself this offseason.

“Whenever you’ve got a chance to take the offseason for what it is and better yourself mentally and physically, it takes you miles and leaps and bounds away from where you were in the beginning,” Chubb said. “Just to have that peace of mind and be able to focus on football has been fun.”

Chubb admitted that he’s felt discouraged by the number of injuries he’s sustained over the last three years.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say I didn’t,” Chubb said. “There’s been countless times in my role where I’m like, ‘Man, am I gonna be OK?’ I’m supposed to be good, and I’d still feel this or this or that. … But I try not to think about (the injuries) anymore, man. I’m just focused on what I can control, and what I can control is being the best me, coming out here healthy, and helping this team win. Sometimes you gotta go through the bad things to get where you want to be.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr compared new HC Josh McDaniels‘ system to how former HC Jon Gruden would have “something for everybody” in the lineup.

“‘Gru’ had so much. He had something for everybody, and I thought that was really cool. And so does Josh, he has something for everybody,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s going to take a lot of work for our guys to learn it. And we’ve already started that process, but usually with the teams that have the most success like he has had the last 20 years or so, there’s usually a good amount of volume there. But at the same time, he’s all about playing fast. And so, I’m excited. I really am excited. Obviously, it’s different. But the same amount of work is going to be required to get it done.”