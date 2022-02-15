AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Chargers

  • The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to hire former Saints OL coach Brendan Nugent for the same position on HC Brandon Staley‘s staff. (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

  • Jordan Schultz writes Raiders GM Dave Ziegler and HC Josh McDaniels plan to open extension talks soon with QB Derek Carr on a new deal
  • Schultz says he’s told Carr is seeking a deal with a per-year average north of $35 million. He also adds both sides are open to a short-term contract extension.
  • Vincent Bonsignore’s sense regarding an extension for Carr is that no proposals have been exchanged yet between the two parties.
  • Bonsignore says that any extension for Carr would likely be in the $40 million per season range. He adds that if Las Vegas added a two-year extension worth $40 million per season on his current deal, it would be a three-year, $100 million contract. 

