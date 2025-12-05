AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Steelers, Aaron Rodgers

Broncos

The Broncos signed WR Elijah Moore to their practice squad this week. Denver HC Sean Payton said Moore having experience with members of their coaching staff was a factor in their decision.

“We had some exposure to him, some experience with some guys on our staff,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “You’re always paying attention to that wire and if someone comes across it that you feel like either can help now or maybe in the future. I think it was more of us looking at a talented player.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix said Moore brings depth to their receivers group ahead of the playoff push.

“It adds some depth to our room,” Nix said. “Obviously, he’s been a really good player at places that he’s been, so it adds some depth for this run we’re about to go on.”

Broncos CB Pat Surtain commented that he’s known Moore since they were children growing up in Florida.

“Me and Elijah go way back,” Surtain said. “We actually was playing against each other in Little League.”

Chargers

When asked if the team is preparing as if Justin Herbert is starting on Monday against the Eagles, Jim Harbaugh said: “Yeah, we’re preparing. We’re optimistic that that’s going to be the case.” (Kris Rhim)

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers called out the team’s pass catchers saying they didn’t have full attendance in the film room. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth refuted that notion.

“Everyone shows up and everyone contributes in a positive manner,” Freiermuth said, via PFT. “I think he was just more so talking about being on the same page with signals and stuff. We don’t have an issue with guys not showing up.”

Freiermuth appeared in just 17 snaps in Week 13 against the Bills. Freiermuth said it was frustrating to not get much playing time, but he has complete faith in OC Arthur Smith: “Obviously it’s frustrating but at the end of the day I have complete faith in Arthur … Just got to be able to understand my role and hopefully it changes going forward.” (Brooke Pryor)