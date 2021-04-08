AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos

NFL Media’s James Palmer reports that the Broncos might be interested in QB Teddy Bridgewater if they can decrease his cap hit.

According to Palmer, the Broncos are still active in the market for quarterbacks, but it's clear that new GM George Paton is being patient with the process.

Mike Klis of 9News, citing an odds-sheet, mentions that the Broncos have the highest likelihood of acquiring Bridgewater aside from his potential return to Carolina.

Broncos’ recently signed DT Shamar Stephen said he signed with Denver based on his familiarity with HC Vic Fangio: “It was being comfortable with the coaches, the staff and the scheme, and understanding what coach Vic wants us to do in the scheme. I just felt comfortable here being under his leadership.” (Klis)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper notes there’s still a decent chance a strong offensive tackle prospect is available when the Chargers pick at No. 13, like Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater .

If Los Angeles wants to trade up for him or Oregon LT Penei Sewell, though, Popper thinks it will cost them their second-round pick at a minimum and more likely a future first.

Outside of offensive tackle and cornerback, Popper highlights safety as a big need for the Chargers given they only have three on the roster right now.

He also thinks the Chargers will try to add a tight end, edge rusher and interior offensive line help in the draft.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson said he chose to re-sign with Kansas City for a few factors and mentioned that the Lions were another team interested in him.

“I chose the Chiefs because of my family, the culture, just talking with everybody, seeing what would best fit me,” said Robinson, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I had another team, it was Detroit, that was also looking at me. And the Chiefs just wanted me more at the time.”

Robinson indicated that the coaching staff told him that his role would “pick up a lot more” with WR Sammy Watkins gone.

“It was a big decision, just seeing what I could do,” said Robinson. “Seeing what they saw in me for my role next year, and without Sammy being there, they said it’ll pick up a lot more. And they got a lot of things in store for me. I’m ready to go back to work and see what they got going for me.”