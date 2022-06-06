AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Chris Jones, Raiders

Broncos

According to NFL Media’s James Palmer, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy walked off the practice field and was done for the day after a groin injury began bothering him during practice.

Chiefs

Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen has high expectations heading into the season with veteran defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, those are two of my favorite guys,” Cullen said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I was at another place when they were coming out. I expect those guys to have career years and play the best they have in their careers. And if we do that, that will elevate the whole team. And I expect that. Those guys who work — and this is voluntary — this is not mandatory. I’ve been in touch with both of those guys and love the way they play and love what they’re all about.”

“Well, I think when Chris (Jones) is on his game, there is not a better defensive tackle in the NFL,” Cullen added. “You saw that in the championship run. I mean, there will be different spots. He’ll move around within the nature of the scheme, but I’m excited to get him in here and get rolling.”

Raiders

Jaguars DL coach and former Cardinals and Raiders coach Brentson Buckner tried to describe the unorthodox pass-rushing style that LB Chandler Jones will be bringing to Las Vegas.

“It’s not a speed rush, but he can get the edge,” Buckner said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It’s not a power rush, but he is strong enough to walk a guy back. It’s an unorthodox style of rushing, but he has mastered it. He knows how to set himself up so that when he moves, he knows what every step means to the offensive lineman in front of him. And these offensive linemen are all accustomed to pass rushers that move the same way with their hands and feet, but they can’t get in a rhythm facing Chandler. They don’t know what angle he is going to hit them from. … With a guy like Chandler, you don’t coach him, you just get a chance to work with him. It was really a pleasure.”