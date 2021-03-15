AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Colts

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis notes that while no decision had been made on Broncos’ LB Von Miller, fans should not rule out that both sides will want to part ways with each other and move on.
- Mike Garafalo reports that the Broncos had interest in DL Roy Robertson-Harris before he signed a deal with the Jaguars.
Chiefs
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that the 49ers are willing to pay $20 million per year for LT Trent Williams to return, also adding that the Chiefs and Colts are interested in him and have money to spend.
Colts
- Though the Colts have more than $40 million in available cap space this offseason, the Athletic’s Zak Keefer says a sizable portion of that is earmarked for extensions for LB Darius Leonard and RT Braden Smith.
- At receiver, Keefer doesn’t expect the Colts to go hard after a top option and instead thinks they’ll look at adding someone like Jaguars WR Keelan Cole, former Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders or former Bills WR John Brown.
- Keefer mentions the Colts would like to bring back S George Odum as a key special teamer but like the rest of their free agents they’re allowing him to test the market.
- Though the Colts have been linked to tackles in free agency, Keefer believes with big contracts coming up on the offensive line they would rather draft and develop a left tackle.