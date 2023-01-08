AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson thinks that interim HC Jerry Rosburg has been “very detailed” with his communication since taking the job

“I thought he was very detailed in his communication from the day he stepped in,” said Wilson, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Tremendous gratitude, tremendous grace, and humility.”

Rosburg said he isn’t concerned about Denver possibly going winless against AFC West opponents this season and wants to build more positivity going forward.

“I want these guys, these families, and these fans to experience winning is its own reward,” Rosburg said. “We can talk about the streaks and negative things, but I’m not trying to end any negative streak. I’m not going to go tell these guys, ‘well, don’t lose again.’ That’s silly.”

When asked about Week 17’s loss to the Chiefs, Rosburg responded that there were some things he would reconsider but feels that he belongs as an NFL head coach.

“I thought overall I made some decisions that I would reconsider. I guess that’s the best way to say that. Overall, to your point, I felt that was where I belonged quite frankly.”

Chiefs

Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub still supports WR Kadarius Toney as the team’s punt returner despite his fumble last week, which Toub went on to describe at length.

“He’s great,” Toub said, via ChiefsWire.com. “If you watch his talent on that one particular play, I mean, how he was able to create on his own because we had a rush called. If you looked at it, we had a rush call, so we’re not holding up everybody. So he gets the ball, but the ball wasn’t kicked great. So he gets the ball in his hand and starts it left. So he has the ball in his left arm and quickly cuts to the right, but he doesn’t have a lot of time to switch the ball back to the right. You know, because if you try to switch the ball back to your right early somebody hits you. So, he decided to take off to the right with the ball in his left hand, and the guy stripped it out on him. I think if he would have had one more step, two more steps, he would have had time to be able to get that ball in the right hand, (and he) would have been OK. But if you are going to have the ball in your left hand and you’re going to the right, you got to really secure; that’s the coaching point.”

“It happened,” Toub added. “You know, (Kadarius Toney) was sorry about it; obviously, he’s sick about it because I think he would have had a touchdown. I really believe it. It was wide open out there. So I mean, he’s going to make some plays for us down the stretch here. In the playoffs, when the games matter most, they’re coming.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams offered praise for the strong performance from QB Jarrett Stidham in his first start for Las Vegas at quarterback.

“You gotta be a pretty tough guy to sit in there and take a hit like that,” Adams said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Just to make sure you give it everything you got as far as exhausting all your options. I gotta lot of respect for the way he sees the game in that aspect because you saw that in the preseason and you never know if it’s going to pan out like that when it’s real-life bullets when the season starts, but to see that, I was definitely impressed to know that he has that in his bag and that he’s tough enough to hold on there and make any play work.”